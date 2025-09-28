/'Who gave CRPF right to open fire?': Sonam Wangchuk's wife rejects 'Pakistan link' charge, blames security forces for Ladakh violence

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of jailed climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has dismissed allegations of her husband’s links to Pakistan, financial misconduct, and incitement of violence. She said his overseas visits were made at the invitation of respected institutions and were focused entirely on climate concerns. “We attended a conference organised by the United Nations on climate change. The glaciers at the top of the Himalayas do not see whether they are flowing into Pakistan or India,” Angmo told PTI.

UN events and Pakistan conference

Clarifying his participation in a February event in Pakistan, Angmo explained that Wangchuk’s presence at the ‘Breathe Pakistan’ conference was part of a multinational collaboration organised by the United Nations Pakistan and Dawn Media.

Protests escalated after tear gas, says wife

On the violence in Ladakh, Angmo said her husband has been protesting in the “most Gandhian way possible” and blamed the escalation on the actions of security forces. “Sonam was not aware of any non-peaceful plans. But when CRPF personnel fired tear gas shells, the youth reacted, and the situation escalated,” she said.

She also questioned the use of force, “My question is, who gave the CRPF the right to open fire? Why should you open fire on your own people, on your own youth?”

Detention and legal action

Angmo revealed she has not spoken to Wangchuk since his arrest and claimed that the family has not received a copy of the detention order. “They promised to send it on Friday. We will take legal recourse,” she said. She further rejected allegations of provocative speeches, saying Wangchuk’s words had been mistranslated and taken out of context. She pointed to his support for the Indian Army and his campaign to boycott Chinese goods as proof of his patriotism.

What is happening in Ladakh?

Wangchuk was arrested last Friday under the National Security Act (NSA) following violent protests in Ladakh that left four dead and over 90 injured. He was later shifted to Jodhpur jail. The activist, along with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been demanding full statehood for Ladakh and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.