/'We should not fall into vicious cycle of revenge': Xi Jinping after meeting Trump, no word on rare-earth deal, America visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday (Oct 30) said that China has reached a consensus with the United States on economic and trade issues, state media reported, after meeting with US leader Donald Trump. Highlighting that the US and China should not fall into a “vicious cycle of retaliation or revenge,” Jinping said that China's development vision goes hand in hand with Trump's ‘Make America Great Again’ agenda. Xi said that both countries should ensure the steady sailing forward of the “giant ship of China-US relations.” Trump and Xi met for the first time since 2019 in Busan, South Korea. Xi did not comment on Trump's announcement of rare earths deal.
According to Chinese state media Xinhua, US President Trump and Jinping agreed to strengthen cooperation in areas such as energy and trade and to maintain regular communications. Xi reportedly said that China has never sought to challenge or replace any other country and remains focused on its own development. Xi said that economic and trade relations should act as a stabilizing “ballast stone” and a driving force for broader China–US ties. Xi also said that since Trump's reelection, they have spoken on the phone three times, exchanged several letters and stayed in close contact.
"Given different national conditions, the two sides do not always see eye to eye with each other, and it is normal for the two leading economies of the world to have frictions now and then. You and I are at the helm of China-U.S. relations. In the face of winds, waves and challenges, we should stay the right course, navigate through the complex landscape, and ensure the steady sailing forward of the giant ship of China-US relations," Xi Jinping was quoted by state media. "China and the United States should be partners and friends. That is what history has taught us and what reality needs," he was quoted saying.
Earlier, Trump, onboard Air Force One, said that US and China signed a one-year deal on rare earths and America agreed to slash China's fentanyl-related tariffs by 10 per cent. He also said that Xi will visit the US after Trump's visit to China next year in April. "All the rare earths has been settled, and that's for the world," Trump added. However, Xi Jinping did not commented on it.
