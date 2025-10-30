/He's tough negotiator, that's not good': Trump meets China's Xi Jinping amid trade tensions

Talks between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping kicked off in South Korea's Busan on Thursday (Oct 30). This is the first time the two leaders are meeting after they met at the G-20 Summit in Osaka Japan, in 2019. The meeting is also a first after Trump began his second term and imposed tariffs on every country in the world.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Trump called Jinping a “tough negotiator” and quipped ‘that’s not good.' The Chinese president highlighted that the US and China do not always “see eye to eye”, but they should strive to be “partners and friends.” Xi also congratulated Trump on Gaza ceasefire, while Trump dodged a question about his Truth Social post on nuclear testing, even as he mentioned China's nuclear capabilities in that post. Trump said that he expected a "very successful meeting" as Xi told Trump it was "great to see" him.