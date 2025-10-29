/'We reached a deal': Trump on trade deal with South Korea

Google Preferred
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: Oct 29, 2025, 17:07 IST | Updated: Oct 29, 2025, 17:07 IST
On Wednesday (Oct 29), Donald Trump embarked on the last leg of his Asia Trip. The US president has been optimistic about settling tariff deal with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. "We did. We reached a deal. We did a lot of different things. Great session," Trump told journalists when asked if a deal had been reached.

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

