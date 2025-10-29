/'We reached a deal': Trump on trade deal with South Korea

On Wednesday (Oct 29), Donald Trump embarked on the last leg of his Asia Trip. The US president has been optimistic about settling tariff deal with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. "
On Wednesday (Oct 29), Donald Trump embarked on the last leg of his Asia Trip. The US president has been optimistic about settling tariff deal with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. "We did. We reached a deal. We did a lot of different things. Great session," Trump told journalists when asked if a deal had been reached.