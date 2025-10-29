/‘He is a killer’: Trump praises ‘nicest looking’ PM Modi at luncheon with South Korean business leaders

Heaping praises at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Oct 29) called him "nicest looking guy" who is "tough as hell." This comes amid Trump's repeated claims that PM Modi has assured him that India would cut down its Russian oil imports. Trump had imposed 50 per cent tariffs on India as a punishment for buying oil from Russia. However, recently he has claimed that the US will have a trade deal with India soon. The US president has also claimed a number of times that he used trade to stop the India -Pakistan war that broke out in May this year. While Pakistan has backed Trump's claims, India has categorically denied any role of a third party.

Speaking at a luncheon for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) business leaders in South Korea, Trump said, "Two nuclear nations were fighting with each other. They said, no, no, no, you should let us fight. They are strong people. Prime Minister Modi is the nicest looking guy. He is a killer. He is tough as hell. But after a little while, they called up and said we would end fighting."

Trump also boasted about the good relations between Washington and New Delhi and said that he has "great respect" for Modi. "I am doing a trade deal with India and I have love and great respect for Prime Minister Modi. Likewise, the Prime Minister of Pakistan is a great guy and his Field Marshal is a great fighter," he added. Further, speaking about trade, Trump repeated stopping the Pakistan-India war and said, "I called Prime Minister Modi and said we can’t make a trade deal with you as you are fighting with Pakistan. Then I called Pakistan and said the same thing.”