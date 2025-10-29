/Seven "brand new, beautiful planes" were shot down: Trump rakes up India-Pak conflict once again

US President Donald Trump has once again lauded his own strategy; this time aruond he said it was the power of the trade tariffs and said he “did great service to the world. But as he continued his address at the White House brought up the conflict between nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan yet again. He said, ”Seven brand new, beautiful planes were shot down." This certainly isn't the first time the US president mentioned that he brokered peace between the two countries. He claims he stopped it in 24 hours, while Pakistan agrees with his claims, India has been clear on its stance and the 4-day conflict came to an end. The ceasefire was in place after the DGMOs (Directors General of Military Operations) of the two countries embroiled in cross-border fighting got on a telephonic call and agreed upon a ceasefire.

On October 16, during a weekly press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal addressed the media, saying, “I’m not aware of any conversation between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump yesterday." And earlier in June, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri had also made it categorically clear in a video statement about a telephonic exchange between PM Modi and Trump, where the latter was briefed on Operation Sindoor.

'Operation Sindoor was a compulsion': Misri

India launched precision strikes in Pakistan and PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir), this was a retaliatory after terror groups operating in Pakistan orchestrated the dastardy Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 innocent lives in the Baisaran Valley.

Misri said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."

He added, "Instead, all it has indulged in denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt."

A fortnight later, India continues to mourn the death of innocent tourists, who we brutally killed in front of their loved ones. The images have numbed the country and they were angered by the dastardly attack. After the Mumbai terror attack in November 2008, this one shook the nation.

Trump: The peace broker, ended wars across the globe

‘Ended five wars in five months’ to ‘Six wars in six months’ and counting – these are statements made by US President Donald Trump, who had been nominated by allies for the Nobel Peace Prize. And no prize came to White House; it went to Venezuela instead. María Corina Machado, Venezuela's opposition leader, who worked on transitioning her country from dictatorship to democracy. While his team says he works relentlessly towards brokering peace. But they are laying emphasis on the repetition, which could possibly be Trump’s favourite figure of speech. He uses repetitive phrases in his comments which be for better poetic effect. And that brings us to the cross-border fighting between India and Pakistan. Yes, the same 4-day conflict that Trump claims to have stopped, it has gone past 40 times and still counting.