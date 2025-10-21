/Days after Rajnath Singh says 'every inch of Pak within reach', Pak Field Marshal Munir boasts of decisive response for violations

Days after Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “every inch of Pakistan’s land is within the reach of BrahMos”, Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir, in his address at the 17th National Workshop Balochistan at General Headquarters, mentioned how the country will not tolerate any violation of its territorial integrity. Munir further noted it will be met with a firm and decisive response. The country blames India for its internal rifts, and Islamabad's inaction against terror outfits operating on its soil forced India to conduct precision strikes.

In May, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack orchestrated by The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). So much so that a country which claimed the operation killed innocent civilians, and months later, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas was seen addressing a crowd and saying that Masood Azhar's family was ‘torn into pieces’ in Bahawalpur.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

‘Every inch of Pakistan is within the reach of BrahMos’

Addressing a crowd in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “BrahMos is not just a system but has proven to be the country’s biggest practical proof. Operation Sindoor has determined that victory is not a small incident but our habit. Our country is confident that our adversaries cannot escape BrahMos. And if it’s about Pakistan, then every inch of their land is in the reach of BrahMos.”