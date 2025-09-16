/'Masood Azhar's family was wiped out': Jaish commander's BIG admission four months after Operation Sindoor

Four months after India’s retaliatory strikes in Pakistan and PoK, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Masood Ilyas was seen addressing a crowd and saying that Masood Azhar family was ‘torn into pieces’ in Bahawalpur. In May, when the Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor and carried out precision strikes on terrorist hubs in the neighbouring country, the ISPR (Inter-Services Public Relations) said innocent civilians were killed. And now months later, this admission has come to the fore.

“....we fought Delhi, Kabul and Kandahar for protecting the borders of this country. After sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family was destroyed in Bahawalpur," said the JeM commander referring to Operation Sindoor by Indian armed forces.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on the intervening night on May 7 and 8 which was aimed at destroying the terrorist outfits fostering on Pakistani soil. This move also came after Islamabad's inaction against the attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed 26 innocent lives. India's Foreign Secreatry Vikram Misri in a special briefing said, "It was deemed essential that the perpetrators and planners of the 22 April attack be brought to justice. Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terror infrastructure on its territory or territory under its control."

He added, "Instead, all it has indulged in denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. Thus, there was a compulsion both to deter and to preempt."

As India launched the operation, Pakistan said civilians were targetted and it refused that there was any terrorist activity taking place in the said area. And now, this viral video claims the dreaded terrorist's family was wiped out. While Pakistan maintained their civilians were killed which included children. Islamabad even launched what they called a retaliation through Operation Bunyan Ul Marsoos.