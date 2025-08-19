/Why did India halt Operation Sindoor against Pakistan? Former defence adviser reveals the reason

As skirmishes and turmoil across the world are on the rise, countries are viewing defence equipment used as though it’s a defence expo of sorts. Modern warfare is changing the dynamics; apart from military advancements, there are cyber actors carrying out sabotage. This phenomenon was reported by WION, where activists were working to find vulnerabilities in the system in both countries in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Gazprom, prominent Russian banks were attacked by hackers aiding Ukraine’s cause to disrupt usual operations. Former principal adviser to the Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Vinod Khandare, recently pointed out how the international community focused on selling defence equipment instead of promoting peace. This, he said, citing the Russia-Ukraine war. He said,“This is why Atmanirbharta, or self-reliance, is critical.”

Talking about Operation Sindoor, launched by India after Pakistan’s inaction to stop terrorist activity fostering on its soil, after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 innocent people on April 22. "We have hard choices at times, to indulge in war with a nonsensical country like Pakistan or teach them a lesson and get back to our work. We have to avoid the mistake that took place in Russia-Ukraine war," Lt Gen Khandare was quoted by news agency PTI.