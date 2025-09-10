/What is SAMBHAV? Indian Army's 5G-ready indigenous network used during Operation Sindoor

The Indian Army's homegrown secure mobile ecosystem, SAMBHAV (Secure Army Mobile Bharat Version), played a critical role during the Operation Sindoor, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi said. Developed under the Make in India initiative, this mobile platform was used for secure communication and coordination during the high-profile mission.

Speaking at the 52nd National Management Convention organised by AIMA, General Dwivedi highlighted the significance of indigenously developed systems in modern warfare. “We are embracing continuous development in our systems. During Operation Sindoor, we relied on SAMBHAV for command-level communication instead of commercial apps like WhatsApp. We’re now working on its next-level upgrade,” he said.

Describing Operation Sindoor as a comprehensive and coordinated national effort, the Army Chief called it a “whole-of-nation approach,” where soldiers, commanders, scientists, and policymakers collaborated in a pre-emptive and strategic manner. Earlier, in August, General Dwivedi had called the operation a "milestone in India's counter-terrorism response," emphasizing the need for a hybrid model of warfare that blends traditional force with technological innovation—“where boots must share space with bots.”

What is SAMBHAV?

Launched in 2023, SAMBHAV is India’s first fully indigenous secure mobile communication platform, built to function independently of network infrastructure vulnerabilities. Designed to support real-time connectivity on the move, SAMBHAV runs on 5G-enabled devices and is layered with advanced multi-tier encryption.

The system includes proprietary military apps like M-Sigma—an encrypted alternative to WhatsApp—allowing secure transmission of files, images, and videos among personnel without fear of data breaches. Officials explained that regular mobile networks are susceptible to surveillance, making security a top concern. SAMBHAV eliminates that risk by offering a network-agnostic, fully encrypted ecosystem. It was developed in partnership with premier academic institutions and domestic tech firms.