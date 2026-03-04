/'We're sinking entire Iranian Navy...': CENTCOM says B-2, B-1, B-52 unleash 24/7 strikes, Tehran's 'ability to hit back declining'

The commander of United States Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper, in a briefing about Operation Epic Fury said that the US is striking Iran 24/7 and that Iranian regime's ability to hit back was declining rapidly. Calling Iranian drones ‘killer’, Cooper boasted that those drones are no longer a tolerable risk. He said that the US have struck nearly 2,000 targets with more than 2,000 munitions. He announced that B-2 bombers and B-1 bombers executed “uncontested surgical strikes against multiple missile facilities” and "B-52 bomber force struck ballistic missile and command and control posts.

Admiral Brad Cooper also said that not a single Iranian vessel was operation in the Arabian Gulf or the Strait of Hormuz. “We are also sinking the Iranian Navy--the entire navy. Thus far, we've destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including the most operational Iranian submarine, that now has a hole in its side. For decades, the Iranian regime has harassed international shipping. Today, there's not a single Iranian ship underway in the Arabian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, or Gulf of Oman. And we will not stop. We're hunting Iran's last remaining mobile ballistic missile launchers to eliminate what I would characterize as their lingering launch capability.”

Admiral Cooper said that the US was far ahead of its game plan for the combat operation and Iran was losing its ability to hit back. “In retaliation, the Iranian regime has launched over 500 ballistic missiles and over 2,000 drones. We are seeing Iran's ability to hit us and our partners is declining, while our combat power, on the other hand, is building.” This is in line with US President Donald Trump's statement who said that the US has “virtually unlimited” munitions to fight wars "forever."

Israel-US war with Iran