/'We’re going to have to knock them down': Trump's threat to Iran on nuke missile programme

US President Donald Trump, on Monday (Dec 29), threatened Iran that if the country were trying to rebuild the nuclear missile programme, he would "knock them down". “I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we’re going to have to knock them down,” Trump said ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He also added, “We’ll knock them down. We’ll knock the hell out of them.”
Trump added that he would support an attack on Iran “immediately” if it attempts to redevelop its nuclear capability, advising the country to instead seek a “deal” with the US. “That’s smarter ... They could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them,” he said.