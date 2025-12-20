/‘Deport Every Indian’: American journalist calls for mass deportation and threatens violent attack against Indians

An American journalist and a far-right activist, Matt Forney, threatened violent attacks against Indian-origin people in the United States and Hindu temples in 2026 and called for the mass deportation of Indians from the country, according to a now-deleted post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). He wrote in a post that what he described as “Indian hatred" in the US would reach a “boiling point" next year, resulting in widespread violence.

“Indians will be racially singled out for violence, Indian-owned businesses will be vandalised, Hindu temples will be hit with bombings and mass shootings," he wrote. He also said, “The media [will] cover up hate crimes they would otherwise eagerly blame on MAGA and Trump," he wrote. As someone who wants peace in America, I deplore all violence, and there is only one way to stop it. For their own safety, we must DEI: Deport Every Indian," Forney added.

Earlier, Nick Fuentes, the far-right personality who was in the limelight for his racial slurs against the US Swconf Lady, launched a racist attack on another Indian-origin politician - Vivek Ramswamy. It was after the Republican leader’s AmFest speech. Fuentes asked him to “go back to India.” At AmFest, Ramaswamy challenged notions of American identity, urging conservatives to focus on values and ideals instead of ancestry or lineage. Responding to Ramaswamy’s statement, Fuentes called him pompous and again called him “anchor baby.”

“This is not your home. And you know it’s not your home. That’s why you married an Indian and you had Indian kids, You gave them Indian names and you didn’t assimilate, you didn’t even adopt the religion of our country. And you go around telling us that we don’t even have to speak English to be American. Fk you. You should go back to India where there’s a lot more people like you. There’s a billion and a half Indians in India and you don’t have to worry about being called a Jt there because there’s a billion and a half fking Jts in India and they won’t call you one over there,” Fuentes said.