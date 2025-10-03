/'We might dsitribute... around $2,000': Will Trump share tariff revenue with Americans? What he said

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (Oct 2) hinted at giving Americans up to $2,000 in rebates from revenues generated by his tariff policies. He termed the payments a “dividend to the people of America.” He revealed his plans while answering a question about how the additional revenue from tariffs—expected to generate trillions annually—would be allocated. He also mentioned the possibility of using the funds to reduce the national debt and floated the idea of distributing funds directly to citizens.

Trump claimed that, given the current level of economic growth, the national debt was relatively low. He argued that strong economic performance allows a country to grow its way out of debt, and added that the current economic figures were larger than ever before. He reiterated that the administration was thinking of giving people distributions of around $1,000 to $2,000.

Speaking to OAN News, he said, “We’ll pay back debt. But we also might make a distribution to the people, almost like a dividend to the people of America.” When asked about the potential rebate amount, Trump said, “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 – it would be great.” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier projected that the total tariff revenue could reach at least $300 billion by year-end. According to Treasury data cited by Fox Business, the federal government has already collected approximately $214.9 billion from tariffs this year.