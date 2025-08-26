/'We don’t pay any money to Ukraine anymore,' Trump clarifies a week after meeting Zelensky

The US, which was earlier aiding Ukraine, now says the state is no longer directly funding the war-torn country. Instead, it is benefiting from arms sales to European NATO partners, from whom the ammunition will be routed to Kyiv. This US President informed reporters at the White House on Monday (August 25).

“I don’t blame Ukraine… if they come and ask for a hundred billion dollars and they get it,” Trump said as he also called Ukrainian President Zelensky ‘the greatest salesman I think I’ve ever met.’ The latter met Trump recently at the White House, marking the second meeting this year. In February, the room didn't read right, though this time around the engagement was way different.

He added, "We don’t pay any money to Ukraine anymore. Do you know that? In fact, it’s the opposite. They request through NATO. We deal with NATO. We don’t deal really with Ukraine. NATO pays us in full and does what they want.”

Trump has on many occasions criticised his predecessor, raising concerns about Biden's structure of US aid. And not too long ago, he has mentioned Ukraine has the right to defend itself.