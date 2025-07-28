US President Donald Trump is prepared to announce yet another ceasefire. On Sunday (July 28), as he met European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen, he reiterated how he thawed the cross-border fighting between nuclear-armed nations India and Pakistan. This certainly isn't the first time Trump has brought it up. A nonchalant Trump was seen telling reporters that a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia is what he is working on next. The game plan, or what he has communicated to the prime ministers of the countries in conflict, is pretty much what he claimed he had told India and Pakistan — 'no trade deal, unless you end war'

with another ceasefire in sight, Trump said, "We do a lot of trade with Thailand and Cambodia. Yet I'm reading that they're killing each other. I say this should be an easy one for me because I settled India and Pakistan. I called the prime ministers of each (Thailand and Cambodia) and I said we're not going to make a trade deal unless you settle the war. By the time I got off, I think they want to settle now. We are going to work with them."

He added, “India and Pakistan were really getting ready to go at it. So getting those things settled, and if I can use trade to do that, then it's my honour.”