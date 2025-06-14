/‘Very soon, IAF jets over Tehran’: Netanyahu issues fresh WARNING for Iran, says will hit every target of 'Ayatollahs’ regime'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday (June 14) that recent airstrikes on Iran have caused significant setbacks to the country’s nuclear ambitions and defence infrastructure.

‘We hit the nuclear scientists too,’ says Netanyahu

In a video message, Netanyahu said the Israeli Air Force (IAF) had inflicted “serious damage” on Iran’s nuclear programme, claiming the strikes hit both facilities and senior personnel.

“We also hit the team of senior scientists who are leading these projects,” he said, adding that the attacks had “delayed Iran’s nuclear program for several years.”

The prime minister also warned that more attacks were coming. “Very soon, you will see IAF planes above Tehran’s skies. We will hit every target of the ayatollahs’ regime,” he said, describing the current strikes as “nothing compared to what will be experienced in the coming days.”

‘Tehran will burn,’ warns Israeli defence minister

Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, issued a sharp warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying the Iranian regime would face severe consequences if missile attacks on Israel continued.

“The Iranian dictator is taking the citizens of Iran hostage,” Katz said. “If Khamenei continues to fire missiles at the Israeli home front, Tehran will burn.”

Katz accused Iran of endangering its own civilians and added that Tehran’s residents would “pay a heavy price for the flagrant harm inflicted upon Israel’s citizens.”

Israeli airstrikes target Tehran’s missile defences

The Israeli military confirmed that its air force struck dozens of targets in Tehran overnight, including Iran’s surface-to-air missile infrastructure.

These strikes were described as part of efforts to weaken Iran’s aerial defence capabilities. “Overnight, the IAF struck dozens of targets… as part of the effort to damage the Iranian regime’s aerial defence capabilities in the area of Tehran,” the military said in a statement.

In response, Iran launched a new wave of missiles early on Saturday. State television reported the strikes under the banner of “Honest Promise 3”, a continuation of its military operation against Israel.

The Israeli military reported incoming missiles and activated air defence systems. In the Tel Aviv area, 34 people were injured, most with minor wounds. Police later confirmed one fatality. On Saturday, reports emerged that another person had died and 19 more were injured after a direct Iranian strike in central Israel.

Escalation follows deadly Israeli strike on Iran

The back-and-forth attacks followed an Israeli strike on 13 June that hit multiple nuclear and military targets in Iran. Four senior Iranian military officers, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami, were killed.

Iranian media reported that 78 civilians, including women and children, were also killed. Among them were six nuclear scientists. Dozens more were wounded.