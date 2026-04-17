/'US was dead, a laughing stock under Biden. It is hottest country now': Trump

Unites States President Donald Trump on Friday (April 17) slammed his predecessor "sleepy" Joe Biden for making America a "laughing stock" for the decisions he took during his tenure as the president. He then went on to call US the “HOTTEST” Country in the World and patted his back for all the work he has done so far.

"The U.S.A. is the “HOTTEST” Country in the World right now. Just a short time ago, under Sleepy Joe Biden, IT WAS DEAD, LAUGHED AT ALL OVER THE WORLD!!! But not anymore - Nobody’s laughing!!! President DJT," wrote Trump on Truth Social.

The statement by Trump came after a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon officially took effect at 5:00 PM EST on Thursday (Apr 16). The announcement of ceasefire was made by the United States President Donald Trump. He also confirmed that Iran-backed Hezbollah were also included in the cessation of hostilities.

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Also, Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to announce that the Strait of Hormuz is open for all commercial ships for the remaining period of the ceasefire but the naval blockade would continue in full force and effect until the deal with Iran is 100% complete.

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!,” Trump wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, carrying a significant share of global oil and gas shipments.