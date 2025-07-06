/'US may not be able to save Netanyahu': Iran's stark WARNING to Israel against possible attack to its nuke sites

After the 12-day-long war with Israel, Iran has once again issued a stark warning to Benjamin Netanyahu as the Islamic Republic braces for any possible attack. Tehran's Armed Forces Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi said that Iran has prepared a "decisive retaliation" to any future attacks. As per Tasnim news agency, the commander said the retaliation plan, which aligns with Khamenei's directive, was ready but was not implemented due to the truce.

“If they attack Iran again, they will see what we are capable of doing,” Mousavi was quoted as saying by the state-run agency. Mousavi further said that Iran's response to any new attacks will "paralyse" Israel to a point where even "the United States may not be able to save Netanyahu.”

The remarks came days after the 12-day Israel-Iran war, which was later joined by the US targeting nuclear sites of the Islamic Republic.

Iran has started nuclear programme at different location?

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (June 4) that Iran had not agreed to inspection of its nuclear program or even to give up enriching uranium. Referring to the reports about Air Force One, en route to New Jersey, Trump said Tehran's nuclear programme had been set back permanently after the Israel-Iran war, but the Islamic Republic could start it at a different location.

"I would say it's set back permanently," Trump said as he travelled to New Jersey after an Independence Day celebration at the White House. "I would think they'd have to start at a different location. And if they did start, it would be a problem."

'Enemies of God'?

A top cleric of Iran has called the US President Donald Trump and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the "enemies of God" in a newly issued fatwa (an Islamic judgement). Iran's Grand Ayatollah Naser Makarem Shirazi issued the fatwa while urging Muslims across the world to take action. The fatwa said that anyone who threatens or attacks the leadership and authority of the Islamic community is considered a “warlord" or “criminal of mohareb." Mohareb is a term used in the Iranian law for a person who wages war against God.