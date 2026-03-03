/'US entered war on behalf of Israel': Iran slams Rubio's justification of 'pre-emptive attack'

In sharp criticism of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's statement, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that it is now proven that America is fighting Israel's war. Slamming his American counterpart Marco Rubio’s justification for attacking Tehran, Araghchi said that there was never anything called the “Iranian threat.” He was commenting after Rubio issued a statement stating that there would have been an Israeli action.
In a post on X, Araghchi said, “Mr. Rubio admitted what we all knew: US has entered a war of choice on behalf of Israel. There was never any so-called Iranian ‘threat'. Shedding of both American and Iranian blood is thus on Israel Firsters. American people deserve better and should take back their country.”
What Rubio said?
This comes after Marco Rubio said on Monday (Mar 3) that America attacked Iran “preemptively” after knowing about Israel's plans. “Obviously, we were aware of Israeli intentions and understood what that would mean for us, and we had to be prepared to act as a result of it. But this had to happen no matter what," he said. "We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn't preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties," Rubio added. Rubio said that Iran had told field commanders to respond automatically against US forces if there was an attack. "If we stood and waited for that attack to come first before we hit them, we would suffer much higher casualties. And so the president made the very wise decision" to hit alongside Israel, Rubio said.
