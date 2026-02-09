/'US citizens can be detained': Trump administration's 'leave Iran now' advisory sparks fears of possible strike

Amid rising tension between Washington and Tehran, the United States has issued a travel advisory to its citizens in Iran and have asked them to leave the West Asian country “immediately.” The advisory issued by the Trump administration has sparked speculations about a possible US strike on Tehran amid tussle between the two countries over nuclear deal. The advisory was issued by Virtual US Embassy in Iran, an online platform operated by the US Department of State to provide the Iranian people with direct access to official information. The advisory comes amid massive US military buildup around Iran.

What was the advisory?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Citing increased security measures, road closures, public transportation disruptions, and internet blockages, the US said that its nationals should consider departing Iran by land to Armenia or Turkiye. It said that people should look for ways to leave the country without the help of US government. “If you cannot leave, find a secure location within your residence or another safe building. Have a supply of food, water, medications, and other essential items. Avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of your surroundings,” it said. In a lengthy notice, it also provided important numbers for its nationals.

US says its citizens can be detained in Iran

To those planning to leave the country, US Department of State said that US-Iranian dual nationals must exit Iran on Iranian passports. It claimed that showing a US passport or demonstrating connections to the United States can be reason enough for Iranian authorities to detain someone.The advisory further detailed the criteria for people planning to leave via Armenian, Turkish, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan’s land border. It emphasized that US citizens should not travel to Afghanistan, Iraq, or the Pakistan-Iran border area. “The US government does not have diplomatic or consular relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran. The Swiss government, acting through its embassy in Tehran, serves as the protecting power for US interests in Iran,” it added.

US attack on Iran imminent?

On Feb 7, US envoys Steve Witkoff along with Jared Kushner and Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. Trump has warned that of steep consequences if Iran does not negotiate with the US. In a February 5 interview, Trump stated that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei should be "very worried." Moreover, he has signed an executive order calling for the “imposition of tariffs” on countries still doing business with Iran despite US sanctions. His pressure tactics continues amid nuclear talks between both sides.

What's latest from nuclear talks?