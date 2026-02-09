/Khamenei skips key military event for first time in 37 years: Is US strike looming over Iran?

First round of talks took place in Muscat, Oman on February 6, with Iran describing it as a "good start." However, February 7, 2026.Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday (Feb 8) said that Tehran had little trust in Washington, and even doubted that the US side was taking renewed negotiations seriously. “Why do we insist so much on enrichment and refuse to give it up, even if a war is imposed on us? Because no one has the right to dictate our behavior,” Araghchi declared.