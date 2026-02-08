LOGIN
Amid rising Iran-US tensions, Washington renewed nuclear talks after meetings in Oman. Iran insists it won’t abandon enrichment under pressure, while the US signals diplomacy. Trump and Netanyahu are set to discuss broader limits, including missiles and regional influence.

US-Iran tensions
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

US-Iran tensions

Amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US, President Donald Trump sent his special envoy to US carried in the West Asia. This comes amid Iran warning that won’t give up nuclear enrichment even if war is imposed on them.

Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Witkoff and Kushner visit US aircraft carrier

US special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff along with Jared Kushner and Brad Cooper, the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), visited the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea on a scheduled deployment on Saturday (Feb 7)

Iran President Pezeshkian's statement on nuclear issue
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Iran President Pezeshkian's statement on nuclear issue

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that dialogue has always been Tehran’s strategy for peaceful resolution. He added that Iran will not tolerate the language of force amid US pressure. “Our logic on the nuclear issue is the explicit rights under the Non-Proliferation Treaty. The Iranian nation has always responded to respect with respect, but it does not tolerate the language of force.”

Netanyahu to meet Trump and discuss Iran
4 / 5
(Photograph: Canva, AFP)

Netanyahu to meet Trump and discuss Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet Trump in Washington where they will discuss negotiations with Iran. "The Prime Minister believes any negotiations must include limitations on ballistic missiles and a halting of the support for the Iranian axis," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Nuclear talks on table
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Nuclear talks on table

Nuclear talks between Iran and the United States are back on the table following a high-stakes meeting in Muscat, Oman, on February 6. Pezeshkian described the Friday talks as a "step forward." Trump characterised the discussions as "very good" and confirmed a second round is planned for early next week.

