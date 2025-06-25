/‘Tried to demean great work our B-2 pilots did’: Trump blasts ‘BAD AND SICK’ media outlets

US President Donald Trump once again fumed at US media outlets over recent reports suggesting that strikes on Iran did not destroy Tehran’s nuclear programme. Describing the New York Times as “failing” and CNN as “fake news”, the US president said the news outlets were demeaning the “great work” done by B-2 B-2 stealth bombers pilots and were “wrong in doing so.” Calling the reporters “bad and sick people,” Trump once again hailed that the US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities resulted in “total obliteration”.

“We just caught the Failing New York Times, working with Fake News CNN, cheating again!” Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform. “They tried to demean the great work our B-2 pilots did, and they were wrong in doing so. These reporters are just BAD AND SICK PEOPLE.”

He further added, “You would think they would be proud of the great success we had, instead of trying to always make our Country look bad. TOTAL OBLITERATION!” Shortly after, he posted again, “Israel just stated that the Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED! Thank you to our great B-2 pilots, and all others involved!”

The CNN report, which was based on a classified assessment by the Pentagon's Defence Intelligence Agency, alleged that the US strikes only resulted in temporary damage to Iran’s nuclear programme and failed to eliminate enriched uranium stockpiles.

However, the White House denied the reports, calling them “a clear attempt to demean President Trump.” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, “Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration.”