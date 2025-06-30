/'Tillis is a talker, complainer': Trump lashes out at GOP senator over ‘one big beautiful bill’, and he quits politics

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis has announced he will not seek re-election, just hours after being targeted by former US President Donald Trump for voting against the controversial “One Big Beautiful Bill”.

The announcement came on Sunday, moments after Trump took to Truth Social to criticise Tillis for joining Democrats and two other Republican senators in opposing the massive spending package.

“Thom Tillis has hurt the great people of North Carolina,” Trump posted. “Even on the catastrophic flooding, nothing was done to help until I took office. Then a MIRACLE took place! Tillis is a talker and complainer, NOT A DOER,” he added.

Tillis calls it quits, says he’s had enough of ‘political theatre’

Soon after Trump’s post, Tillis released a statement confirming that he will not contest the next election. “As many of my colleagues have noticed over the last year, and at times even joked about, I haven’t exactly been excited about running for another term,” he said.

“That is true since the choice is between spending another six years navigating the political theatre and partisan gridlock in Washington or spending that time with the love of my life Susan, our two children, three beautiful grandchildren, and the rest of our extended family back home. It’s not a hard choice, and I will not be seeking re-election,” he added.

Tillis’s decision follows his vote with Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson to block the bill’s progress. The measure passed narrowly, 51-49, with Vice President Kamala Harris not required to cast a tie-breaking vote.

What is the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’?

The “One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025”, or OBBB, is a sweeping legislative package championed by Trump. Spanning over 1,000 pages, it aims to fast-track several of the former president’s core campaign promises. The bill includes a mix of tax cuts, increased defence spending, and efforts to cut government waste, rolled into one massive proposal.

What’s included in Trump’s flagship bill?

The bill outlines five major policy shifts:

• Permanent tax cuts: Locking in the tax reductions from Trump’s 2017 reforms.

• New tax relief: Fresh cuts for overtime earnings, tips, and Social Security income. The White House claims those earning between $30,000 and $80,000 could see a 15% tax cut.

• Military and border funding: A sharp boost in funding for defence and border security upgrades.

• Government waste crackdown: A push to root out “waste, fraud and abuse” in federal spending.