/'This creep': Trump furiously dodges question on Jeffrey Epstein, asks Bondi, 'Do you want to waste the time?'

A day after the FBI concludes Jeffrey Epstein was not murdered, closing the long-standing case, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 8) tried to dodge questions on Epstein during a Cabinet meeting at the White House as he furiously blasted when reporters asked questions related to his case.

During the cabinet meeting, a reporter asked questions about Epstein to Attorney General Pam Bondi. As Bondi was just about to answer the question, Trump jumped in.

He furiously said that this guy (Jeffrey Epstein) has been talked about for years, asking, "Are you still talking about Jeffery Epstein?”

Trump did not hesitate to call him a "creep", saying that we have so much to discuss, why are people still talking about him?

“We have Texas, we have this, we have all of the things, and are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable,” the president continued.

“Do you want to waste the time, and you feel like answering?” he asked Bondi who confirmed she would answer.

Trump said that it seems like a "desecration", saying that it's hard to believe that you are asking questions about him when so much else is happening.

“I can’t believe you’re asking a question on Epstein at a time like this where we’re having some of the greatest success and also tragedy with what happened in Texas,” he said.

However, Trump did not realise that some of his biggest supporters are among those people who are still pushing for answers about Epstein.

Earlier on Monday, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation concluded that no evidence supported sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in jail. During the probe, the investigators also found that there was no secret “client list” tied to him or that he blackmailed powerful figures or kept a roster of high-profile clients for illicit purposes, Axios reported.