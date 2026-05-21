/‘They refuse to do anything’: Rubio says US ‘very upset’ with NATO for not supporting war in Iran

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (May 21) slammed NATO for not supporting the US military campaign against Iran, accusing several member nations of benefiting from the alliance while failing to back the United States during a major conflict. Speaking to reporters in Miami before departing for NATO foreign ministers’ talks in Helsingborg, Sweden, Rubio said many alliance members agree that Iran poses a global threat and should not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. However, he expressed frustration that most countries stopped short of supporting US military action.

“There are many countries in NATO that agree with us that Iran can't have a nuclear weapon, that Iran is a threat to the world,” Rubio told reporters.

President Donald Trump “said, fine, I’m going to do something about it,” he said. “He’s not asking them to commit troops. He’s not asking them to send their fighter jets in. But they refuse to do anything.”

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“We were very upset about that,” Rubio added.

The secretary further added, “I’ve been a strong supporter of NATO my entire career.” He continued, “I know why NATO is good for Europe, but why is NATO good for America? Because it gives us bases in the region that allow us to project power during a contingency in the Middle East or somewhere else.”

“So when that is the key rationale for why you're in NATO, and then you have countries like Spain denying us the use of these bases, well then, why are you in NATO? That's a very fair question,” he said. He added that other countries were more helpful, previously singling out Portugal for praise.