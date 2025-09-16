/‘They’re in big trouble’: Trump says doesn't ‘know too much about’ Israel's Gaza offensive but...

US President Donald Trump, before heading to the UK, said that he "doesn’t know too much" about the ground offensive Israel has launched in Gaza. But the American president warned the Palestinian militant group Hamas and gave a warning against the alleged Hamas’ use of hostages as human shields.

“Hamas is using the old human shield deal,” he said. “If they do that, they’re in big trouble.”

“If they put the hostages in front of them, Hamas, as protection, they call them bodyguards, they’re going to have hell to pay,” he added later.

Israel's 'intense' offensive in Gaza

Israel launched its biggest ground offensive in Gaza on Tuesday (September 16), which was followed by international criticism. The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said that it had “begun destroying Hamas infrastructure in Gaza City".

Meanwhile, the Knesset National Security Committee approved the request made by the government to hold the imprisoned Palestinians to be held overnight without a bed. The request was made, citing the overpopulation of the jailed Palestinians. Since the October 7 attack, Israel has witnessed a major rise in its prisoner population. The Israeli government claimed that the overcrowding problem of jails would be solved by making these changes in the governing conditions of the prisons.



‘Intensive operation in Gaza’

Israel's major offensive in Gaza was also confirmed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who said that Israel “has begun an intensive operation in Gaza City.”

Meanwhile, the IDF posted on X saying, "In the past day, IDF activity in Gaza City has began according to the operational plan, and is expected to expand in line with the current situational assessment."