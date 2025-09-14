/‘The Shooting of Charlie Kirk’: Netizens question book published a day before assassination of Trump ally, Amazon responds

US President Donald Trump’s ally and right-wing activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination has taken over global headlines as several controversies surround the case. Kirk was shot during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday (Sep 10). However, in a mysterious incident, social media users shared screenshots of a book on Kirk’s killing, showing a publishing date of September 9, a day before the actual shooting happened. The images of the book’s cover and listing on the Amazon online store have gone viral on the internet.

This comes after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a twenty-two-year-old, Tyler Robinson. Meanwhile, social media rumours claimed that a friend of Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, allegedly celebrated Kirk’s death. However, the same person who started this rumour had also shared offensive comments against Kirk’s wife. In a post about Kirk’s assassination, he also commented, “we fu**ing did it”. His account was reportedly deleted after being alerted to the FBI.

‘The Shooting of Charlie Kirk’

The book titled ‘The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Valley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America’s Response’ has been credited to an author named Anastasia J Casey.

According to the screenshots shared on social media, the publication date of the book was listed as September 9, while the shooting that killed Kirk happened a day after, on September 10. According to reports, the book was visible on Amazon briefly but was removed soon after. The viral posts about the book have fueled theories about foreknowledge or a cover-up in the assassination.

Netiezens questions publication

“How did this person have foreknowledge of Charlie Kirk’s assassination? Amazon Books Had ‘The Shooting Of Charlie Kirk’ posted 1 Day Before His Murder,” a person wrote on X.

Another user wrote, “Can someone honestly explain to me how a book titled "The Shooting of Charlie Kirk: A Comprehensive Account of the Utah Valley University Attack, the Aftermath, and America’s Response" was published on http://Amazon.com on SEPTEMBER 9TH, when the event took place on SEPTEMBER 10TH??”

“Can someone investigate this perhaps? It’s now pulled from Amazon online listing. Who is Anastasia Casey? Regardless of the credibility of the 9.9 publish date, how did this book get out so quick? RIP,” one user questioned.

What did Amazon say?

According to TOI, Amazon said in a statement that they have taken down the book. “We have content guidelines governing which books can be listed for sale, and we remove books that do not adhere to these guidelines. The title in question is no longer available for sale. Due to a technical issue, the date of publication that had been displayed for this title, while it was briefly listed, was incorrect, and we apologize for any confusion this may have caused. The title was published late in the afternoon on September 10th,” an Amazon spokesperson told the outlet.