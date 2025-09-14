‘Very proud’: Trump backs FBI chief Kash Patel after Charlie Kirk assassination case

US President Donald Trump has publicly defended FBI Director Kash Patel after criticism over the bureau’s handling of the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “I am very proud of the FBI,” Trump told Fox News on Saturday. “Kash, and everyone else, they have done a great job.”

Who was arrested?

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed on Friday that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson had been taken into custody and ordered to be held without bail. Formal charges are expected to be filed next week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why is Patel facing criticism?

Patel has been under fire from both current and former FBI officials, as well as some MAGA supporters online, over his handling of the case. On Wednesday, he wrote on social media that a “subject” was in custody. Just two hours later, he said the individual had been released after interrogation, sparking confusion and frustration among critics.

What is the White House saying?

Despite the backlash, the White House is standing firmly behind Patel. Communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement, “Director Patel and his team worked night and day to find this murderer and bring him to justice. Anyone who doubts his resolve and dedication, especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him, simply is using this extremely sad moment in a disgusting act of political gamesmanship.”

What happens next?