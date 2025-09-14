Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /‘Very proud of the FBI’: Trump backs FBI chief Kash Patel after Charlie Kirk assassination case

‘Very proud’: Trump backs FBI chief Kash Patel after Charlie Kirk assassination case

Prapti Upadhayay
Edited By Prapti Upadhayay
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 18:07 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 18:07 IST
‘Very proud’: Trump backs FBI chief Kash Patel after Charlie Kirk assassination case

FBI chief Kash Patel Photograph: (Reuters)

Story highlights

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed on Friday that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson had been taken into custody and ordered to be held without bail. Formal charges are expected to be filed next week.

US President Donald Trump has publicly defended FBI Director Kash Patel after criticism over the bureau’s handling of the investigation into the assassination of Charlie Kirk. “I am very proud of the FBI,” Trump told Fox News on Saturday. “Kash, and everyone else, they have done a great job.”

Who was arrested?

Utah Governor Spencer Cox confirmed on Friday that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson had been taken into custody and ordered to be held without bail. Formal charges are expected to be filed next week.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: 'Sick enough to celebrate his death': Why people are losing their jobs, facing doxxing over social media posts about Charlie Kirk

Why is Patel facing criticism?

Patel has been under fire from both current and former FBI officials, as well as some MAGA supporters online, over his handling of the case. On Wednesday, he wrote on social media that a “subject” was in custody. Just two hours later, he said the individual had been released after interrogation, sparking confusion and frustration among critics.

Trending Stories

What is the White House saying?

Despite the backlash, the White House is standing firmly behind Patel. Communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement, “Director Patel and his team worked night and day to find this murderer and bring him to justice. Anyone who doubts his resolve and dedication, especially when Charlie was such a close friend to him, simply is using this extremely sad moment in a disgusting act of political gamesmanship.”

Also read: Charlie Kirk shooting sparks panic in US: False shooter reports cause chaos at Naval Academy and UMass as manhunt for suspect continues

What happens next?

Patel is set to appear before Congress this week, where he is expected to be questioned over the investigation and wider criticisms, including his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files. The hearing could prove a major test for the FBI director as the political fallout over Kirk’s killing continues.

About the Author

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay

Prapti Upadhayay is a New Delhi-based journalist who reports on key news developments across India and global affairs, with a special focus on US politics. When not writing, she en...Read More

Trending Topics