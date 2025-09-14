LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /'Lance Twiggs': What is LGBTQ and why is Tyler Robinson’s murder of Charlie Kirk being linked to it?

'Lance Twiggs': What is LGBTQ and why is Tyler Robinson’s murder of Charlie Kirk being linked to it?

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 19:00 IST

As investigators dig deeper, one name keeps surfacing alongside shooter Tyler Robinson, Lance Twiggs, a friend whose role in shaping Robinson’s worldview is now under scrutiny.

What Does LGBTQ Mean?
1 / 7
(Photograph: FBI)

What Does LGBTQ Mean?

LGBTQ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer/Questioning. It represents diverse sexual orientations and gender identities. In America, LGBTQ issues have often been at the center of political divides, with activists fighting for equal rights while some conservatives, like Charlie Kirk, criticized aspects of the movement.

Charlie Kirk’s Stance on LGBTQ Issues
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Charlie Kirk’s Stance on LGBTQ Issues

Kirk, through Turning Point USA, consistently opposed what he called the “radical gender agenda.” His public speeches and online campaigns often clashed with LGBTQ activists, making him a controversial figure among progressive and Gen Z communities.

Tyler Robinson’s Connection to the LGBTQ Debate
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tyler Robinson’s Connection to the LGBTQ Debate

Robinson’s political leanings were unclear until recently. But reports suggest he struggled with identity issues and became increasingly political in the past year. Investigators believe that debates around LGBTQ rights and conservative pushback may have played a role in his mindset before the shooting.

The Lance Twiggs Angle
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Lance Twiggs Angle

Here’s where things get complicated. Twiggs, a close associate of Robinson, is suspected of influencing him ideologically. Sources suggest Robinson and Twiggs frequently engaged in online discussions about Kirk’s anti-LGBTQ views, with Twiggs allegedly framing Kirk as a “symbol of oppression” against Gen Z freedoms.

Was Twiggs the Catalyst?
5 / 7

Was Twiggs the Catalyst?

While there’s no official confirmation, digital traces and Discord chats reportedly show Twiggs fuelling Robinson’s resentment toward Kirk. Some even speculate Twiggs may have encouraged Robinson to act, though authorities have not filed charges against him yet.

Why LGBTQ Is Central to the Murder Narrative
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Why LGBTQ Is Central to the Murder Narrative

Because Kirk positioned himself strongly against LGBTQ rights, Robinson’s attack is being framed as more than just personal, it is being seen as an ideological act. And Twiggs’ alleged involvement strengthens the perception that LGBTQ politics may have been at the root of Robinson’s motive.

What Happens Next?
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What Happens Next?

As Robinson faces trial, investigators are now looking into Twiggs’ digital footprint and influence. The key question: Was Twiggs just a friend sharing opinions, or did he play an active role in pushing Robinson toward violence?

Trending Photo

Did Tyler Robinson ever hint at violence before murdering Charlie Kirk?
7

Did Tyler Robinson ever hint at violence before murdering Charlie Kirk?

Tyler Robinson’s online activity before the Charlie Kirk shooting
7

Tyler Robinson’s online activity before the Charlie Kirk shooting

Could Tyler Robinson’s case set precedent for future campus crime?
7

Could Tyler Robinson’s case set precedent for future campus crime?

How social media poisoned Tyler Robinson’s brain to murder Charlie Kirk?
7

How social media poisoned Tyler Robinson’s brain to murder Charlie Kirk?

'From Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk to Nepal revolution': How Discord became Gen Z’s playground of chaos
7

'From Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk to Nepal revolution': How Discord became Gen Z’s playground of chaos