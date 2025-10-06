/‘Serious, irreparable harm’: Illinois sues Trump over National Guard deployment to Chicago

Illinois filed a lawsuit Monday (Oct 6) in an attempt to block the deployment of National Guard troops in Chicago, a city branded as a “war zone” by US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, a federal judge blocked a similar deployment of troops to Portland, Oregon, ordered by the Trump administration as part of its crackdown against crime and illegal immigrants.

“The American people, regardless of where they reside, should not live under the threat of occupation by the United States military, particularly not simply because their city or state leadership has fallen out of a president’s favor,” the Illinois Attorney General’s Office wrote in the filing. The lawsuit names President Donald Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll as defendants.

“The Trump administration’s illegal actions already have subjected and are subjecting Illinois to serious and irreparable harm,” the suit added.