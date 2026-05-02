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‘Renewed war’ between US and Iran likely? Iranian official’s BIG warning as talks stall

Prajvi Mathur
Edited By Prajvi Mathur
Published: May 02, 2026, 13:57 IST | Updated: May 02, 2026, 13:57 IST
‘Renewed war’ between US and Iran likely? Iranian official’s BIG warning as talks stall

‘Renewed war’ between US and Iran likely? Iranian official’s BIG warning Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

An Iranian official warned of possible renewed conflict with the US as stalled talks raise tensions. This follows Donald Trump’s threat to act militarily if Tehran fails to reach a deal.

An Iranian military official on Saturday (May 2) warned of a renewed conflict with the United States as peace talks continue to stall amid tensions. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 1) said that he was “not satisfied” with what the Iranians have offered in their new proposal. He also warned Tehran to make a deal with him, threatening to “blast them to hell” if it fails to strike a deal with Washington.

“A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely, and evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” Mohammad Jafar Asadi of the military’s central command centre, Khatam al-Anbiya, was quoted as saying by Iran's Fars news agency.

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur

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Prajvi Mathur

Prajvi Mathur is a Sub-Editor at WION with over 2 years of experience in journalism and digital content. With a keen interest in geopolitics and national affairs, she covers a wide...Read More

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