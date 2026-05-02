/‘Renewed war’ between US and Iran likely? Iranian official’s BIG warning as talks stall

An Iranian military official on Saturday (May 2) warned of a renewed conflict with the United States as peace talks continue to stall amid tensions. This comes after US President Donald Trump on Friday (May 1) said that he was “not satisfied” with what the Iranians have offered in their new proposal. He also warned Tehran to make a deal with him, threatening to “blast them to hell” if it fails to strike a deal with Washington.
“A renewed conflict between Iran and the United States is likely, and evidence has shown that the United States is not committed to any promises or agreements,” Mohammad Jafar Asadi of the military’s central command centre, Khatam al-Anbiya, was quoted as saying by Iran's Fars news agency.