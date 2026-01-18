'Parts of London feels like Muslim city': Reform UK mayor candidate's 'burqa' remarks sparks backlash

Reform UK’s mayoral candidate for London Laila Cunningham has sparked a controversy after she said that Muslims wearing the burqa should be subjected to stop and search. She suggested that no one should cover their face “in an open society.” She also said that someone hiding their face should be seen as a criminal. She claimed that there are parts of London that looks like a “Muslim city.” Cunningham is herself a British-born Muslim of Egyptian descent. She has been announced as Reform’s candidate for the 2028 mayoral elections last week.

Speaking at a podcast, she said, “If you go to parts of London, it does feel like a Muslim city. The signs are written in a different language. You’ve got burqas being sold in markets.” She said there should be “one civic culture” and it “should be British.” She added, “It has to be assumed that if you’re hiding your face, you’re hiding it for a criminal reason.”

Laila Cunningham slammed by many for her remarks