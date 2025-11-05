/‘Move back to India’: Racist attack on Indian man in Canada sparks debate online

Amid increasing racist attacks towards Indians, a new video surfaced on social media showing an Indian man being assaulted by a Canadian individual inside a fast-food outlet in Toronto. The clip has gone viral on social media, sparking debate online. While most people expressed outrage on social media, some users also fueled hate by making racist comments against the man who was assaulted.

In the video, which reportedly took place near a ‘Mobile Order Pick-Up’ counter inside a McDonald’s, a man wearing a Toronto Blue Jays jacket can be seen walking towards another man, who seemed to be of Indian origin. The Canadian man then suddenly raged and threw his phone aside. Moments later, the man can be seen advancing towards the Indian man, then shoving him and grabbing him by the collar in an intoxicated state.

In a heated exchange, the Canadian man accuses the man of “acting superior”. To this, the Indian responds by saying, “You might get yourself in trouble.”

“What did you say to me?” the aggressor responds. Soon, the altercation turns physical and the Canadian man can be seen pushing the Indian man, confronting him. While the Indian man does not retaliate against the assaulter, staff members and bystanders urge them to take the dispute outside the restaurant. However, when the Canadian man does not stop, he is escorted out of the premises.

Netizens react

The social media comments sections in the video were flooded with mixed reactions. While some defended the Indian man, condemning the assault, some still defended the violent attack.

“Why hasn’t this guy been identified yet?” One user questioned. Another said, “This is still unacceptable and I agree we have an immigration problem but this type of behavior is pathetic.” A third wrote, “This is absolutely unacceptable and deeply disturbing. Hate and racism have no place anywhere. I hope the authorities are investigating this incident thoroughly and taking appropriate action against the attacker. Everyone deserves to feel safe and respected.”