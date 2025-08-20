/'Paint US Mexico wall black': Trump's new plan to deter illegal immigration

US President Donald Trump's administration has a new plan to deter illegal immigrants. According to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the US-Mexico border is going to be painted black so that it gets hotter in the sun and becomes difficult to scale the wall for people looking to cross the border. The plan is being carried out on "specific request" of President Trump, said Noem during a press conference held at the border wall in Santa Teresa, New Mexico on Tuesday (Aug 19).

While speaking to reporters Noem explained "That is specifically at the request of the president, who understands that in the hot temperatures down here when something is painted black it gets even warmer and it will make it even harder for people to climb. So we are going to be painting the entire southern border wall black to make sure that we encourage individuals to not come into our country illegally."

While U.S. Border Patrol Chief Mike Banks, who was present at the event said black paint will also help protect the steel structure from rust or any other such damage.