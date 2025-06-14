/'Our enemy is your enemy': Netanyahu says Israel attacked Iran with 'clear support' from Trump - Here's what he said

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the recent airstrikes on Iran were carried out with the full backing of US President Donald Trump.

In a video message addressed to Trump on his birthday, Netanyahu said, “Our enemy is your enemy… We’re dealing with something that will threaten all of us sooner or later. Our victory will be your victory.”

He added, “This is what Israel is doing with the support, the clear support of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, and the American people and many others in the world.”

Israeli PM says Iranian leadership is in retreat

Netanyahu also claimed that Iran’s leadership is under pressure as Israel intensifies its military operations. “Iranian leaders are packing their bags,” he said, referring to the air raids on Tehran.

Explaining the reason behind the strikes, Netanyahu warned that Iran was planning to develop nuclear weapons for use by militant groups. “We had information that this unscrupulous regime was planning to give the nuclear weapons that they would develop to their terrorist proxies. That’s nuclear terrorism on steroids. That would threaten the entire world,” he stated.

Israel hits Iran’s missile defence systems

The Israeli military confirmed on Saturday that its air force had attacked dozens of locations in and around Tehran. The targets included surface-to-air missile systems, which are part of Iran’s air defence network.

“Overnight, the IAF struck dozens of targets… as part of the effort to damage the Iranian regime’s aerial defence capabilities in the area of Tehran,” the military said in a statement.

Iran responds with more missile attacks

In retaliation, Iran launched another round of missile attacks early on Saturday under the name “True Promise 3,” according to Iranian state media.

Israel reported incoming missiles and activated its air defence systems. Emergency services said 34 people were injured in the Tel Aviv region, mostly with minor wounds. Police later confirmed that one person had died. By Saturday evening, reports said another casualty had occurred and 19 more people had been injured in a separate Iranian strike in central Israel.

The latest round of hostilities began after an Israeli airstrike on 13 June targeted Iranian nuclear and military infrastructure. That attack killed four senior Iranian commanders, including Major General Mohammad Bagheri and Major General Hossein Salami.

Iranian media reported that 78 civilians also died, including women, children, and six nuclear scientists. Dozens more were injured during the raids.