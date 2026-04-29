/'Our alliance cannot rest on past achievements': King Charles calls for renewed UK-US ties in Congress speech

King Charles III, in his address to the United States Congress, recalled his grandfather King George VI, who visited the United States in 1939 when ‘fascism was on the march’. “Our shared values prevail,” the King said, saying that even though ‘we are in a more volatile and dangerous era’ than in 1991, when Queen Elizabeth II addressed the same chamber. He warned that today’s global challenges are ‘too great for any one nation to bear alone’. "But in this unpredictable environment, our alliance cannot rest on past achievements or assume that foundational principles simply endure.”

Quoting Keir Starmer, the King said the transatlantic partnership is ‘indispensable’, drawing strong applause from lawmakers. He emphasized that the UK and US have a renewed opportunity to strengthen cooperation, particularly in security and defense, adding that Britain is increasing its military spending in response to emerging threats. The King reflected on the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, recalling how the UK stood alongside the US, specifically referencing NATO’s Article 5, which commits members to collective defense. "We stood with you then, and we stand with you now in solemn remembrance of a day that shall never be forgotten," he said, receiving a standing ovation.

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King urges 'unyielding resolve' in backing Ukraine against Russia

He added that the long-standing partnership between the two nations has helped confront shared adversaries and ensure global stability, and is now essential in supporting Ukraine amid its war with Russia. "Today, Mr. Speaker, that same, unyielding resolve is needed for the defence of Ukraine and her most courageous people, to secure a truly just and lasting peace," he said.

King Charles recalls NATO standing with America after 9/11

Highlighting defense cooperation, the King noted that UK-US ties are deeply embedded across military, intelligence, and security frameworks. "We do not embark on these remarkable endeavours together out of sentiment; we do so because they build greater shared resilience for the future," he said. He praised NATO’s role in safeguarding member nations, reiterating the importance of collective defense and the alliance’s historic response after 9/11. “The commitment and expertise of the United States Armed Forces and its allies lie at the heart of NATO, pledged to each other’s defence, protecting our citizens and interests, keeping North Americans and Europeans safe from our common adversaries,” Charles said. The remarks come amid ongoing criticism of NATO by Donald Trump, who has questioned the alliance’s involvement in global conflicts, including tensions with Iran.

Why did King Charles III not address Jeffrey Epstein survivors in his Congress speech?

The wide-ranging speech underscored the enduring strength of the transatlantic alliance while acknowledging modern geopolitical challenges. While he did not directly mention victims linked to Jeffrey Epstein, there was a subtle reference to supporting victims of societal harm. “In both of our countries, it is the very fact of our vibrant, diverse and free societies that gives us our collective strength, including to support victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today,” the 77-year-old monarch said. The King’s position as a constitutional figure limits his ability to comment on legal matters, particularly as his brother, Prince Andrew, faces scrutiny over alleged links to Epstein, claims he has denied. Direct engagement could risk interfering with ongoing legal processes and undermining the monarch’s neutral role.

What did we learn from King Charles III's speech in Congress?