‘Not Trump’s war’: US President calls Putin ‘CRAZY’, blames Zelensky for ‘causing problems’

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (May 25) took to his Truth Social to call his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, “absolutely CRAZY” for “needlessly killing a lot of people”.

Slamming Putin, Trump wrote, “I’ve always had a very good relationship with Vladimir Putin of Russia, but something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely CRAZY! He is needlessly killing a lot of people, and I’m not just talking about soldiers.”

He further added, “Missiles and drones are being shot into Cities in Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever. I’ve always said that he wants ALL of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that’s proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!”

Trump’s comments come following a Russian strike in 30 Ukrainian cities and villages over the weekend that killed at least 12 people, including three children.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had said that Washington’s “silence” over recent Russian attacks was encouraging Putin. He also urged “strong pressure” on Moscow with tougher sanctions.

Trump blames Zelensky again

In the post, Trump also blamed Zelensky for “causing problems”, saying that the Ukrainian leader is “doing his country no favours”.

“Likewise, President Zelenskyy is doing his Country no favours by talking the way he does. Everything out of his mouth causes problems, I don’t like it, and it better stop,” he said.

Trump reiterated that the war is not his but Zelensky’s, Putin’s and former president Joe Biden’s.

“This is a War that would never have started if I were President. This is Zelenskyy’s, Putin’s, and Biden’s War, not ‘Trump’s,’ I am only helping to put out the big and ugly fires, that have been started through Gross Incompetence and Hatred,” he said.