Trump delays 50% EU tariffs until July 9 after talks with European Commission President

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (May 25) that he will delay the 50 per cent tariff on imports from the European Union, extending his deadline for trade talks from June 1 until July 9.

This comes after Trump had a call with the European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen. According to Trump, she “wants to get down to serious negotiations.”

“I told anybody that would listen, they have to do that,” Trump told reporters on Sunday in Morristown, New Jersey. Trump added that Von der Leyen vowed to “rapidly get together and see if we can work something out.”

Earlier on Friday (May 23), Trump threatened to impose a 50 per cent tariff starting June 1, claiming that the 27-member bloc had been “very difficult to deal with” on trade, adding that the negotiations were “going nowhere”.

“The European Union, which was formed for the primary purpose of taking advantage of the United States on TRADE, has been very difficult to deal with,” Trump had said.

However, on Sunday, the president said, “I received a call today from Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, requesting an extension on the June 1st deadline on the 50% Tariff with respect to Trade and the European Union. I agreed to the extension — July 9, 2025 — It was my privilege to do so. The Commission President said that talks will begin rapidly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Meanwhile, Von der Leyen said that the “EU and US share the world's most consequential and close trade relationship.”

She added, “Europe is ready to advance talks swiftly and decisively. To reach a good deal, we would need the time until July 9.”