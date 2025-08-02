/‘No oil reserves in Pakistan, you have been gravely misled by Munir’: Baloch leader writes to Trump

Baloch leader Mir Yar Baloch has issued a warning to the United States President Donald Trump in an open letter, telling him that he had been “gravely misled” about the “massive oil reserves” in Pakistan by General Asim Munir and Islamabad’s diplomatic channels. The reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals are not located in Pakistan and belong to the “Republic of Balochistan”, he wrote. “Your recognition of the vast oil and mineral reserves in the region is indeed accurate. However, with due respect, it is imperative to inform your administration that you have been gravely misled by the Pakistani military leadership, particularly General Asim Munir, and by their diplomatic channels regarding the true geography and ownership of these critical resources,” he said.

“These untapped reserves of oil, natural gas, copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth minerals are not located within the territories of Punjab, which is the actual Pakistan. They belong to the Republic of Balochistan, a historically sovereign nation currently under illegal occupation by Pakistan. The claim that these resources belong to Pakistan is not only false, it is a deliberate attempt to misappropriate Balochistan’s wealth for political and financial gain,” Baloch added.

‘Don't let Pak’s military, rogue ISI exploit reserves’

He further added that allowing Pakistan’s radicalised military and rogue ISI, known for sponsoring Al-Qaeda and various proxy groups responsible for the deaths of thousands of US soldiers in Afghanistan, to exploit Balochistan’s trillion-dollar reserves of rare earth minerals would be a grave strategic mistake.

“Such access would significantly enhance the operational and financial capabilities of the ISI, enabling it to expand its global terror networks, recruit more militants, and potentially facilitate large-scale attacks reminiscent of 9/11,” he added.

‘Balochistan is not for sale’

The Baloch leader said Balochistan is not for sale. “We will not permit Pakistan, China, or any other foreign power to exploit our land or its resources without the explicit consent of the Baloch people. Our sovereignty is non-negotiable, and our struggle for rightful ownership and independence continues with dignity and resilience,” he wrote in his open letter to Trump.

Trump had announced a major deal with Pakistan in which Pakistan and the US will work together on developing “their massive oil reserves”.