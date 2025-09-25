/'My goal is to finish the war': Zelensky is ready to leave presidency, but only after war with Russia ends. Details inside

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that he would leave the office once the war with Russia ends. He said his goal is to end the conflict, and not to run for the presidency. He also added that he would urge his country's parliament to organise the elections if possible.

In an interview with Axios, the Ukrainian president said he would see his job as finished after the war ends and he is "ready" to step down.

"My goal is to finish the war," not to continue to run for office, he said.

The elections in Ukraine have been postponed for an indefinite period due to the war. As per the Ukrainian constitution, an election can not take place when Martial Law is declared in the country. Ukraine has been under Martial law since February 2022.

The president noted that the situation in the country is not safe, but elections could be possible.

Asked whether he'd commit to pushing forward with elections if a multi-month ceasefire is agreed, he answered "yes." He said in the interview that he also talked about the election when he met Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 23) and said that if there's a ceasefire, "we can use this period of time, and I can give this signal to the parliament."



Zelensky said he understands people may want "a leader with ... a new mandate" to make the momentous decisions needed to achieve a long-term peace.

Zelensky was elected as the Ukrainian President in 2019. If the war had not been there, his presidency would have ended in 2024 itself. If Zelensky endorsed a bill to organize elections, it would likely pass easily given his party's large majority in parliament.