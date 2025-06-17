/‘Much was accomplished, but…’: White House says Trump to leave G7 summit early | Here's why

The White House on Monday (Jun 16) said that US President Donald Trump would be leaving the Group of Seven summit a day early due to developments in the Middle East. This comes as the military operations in Israel and Iran continue for a fourth night.

“President Trump had a great day at the G7, even signing a major trade deal with the United Kingdom and Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Much was accomplished, but because of what’s going on in the Middle East, President Trump will be leaving tonight after dinner with Heads of State,” Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X.

According to Reuters, a US official said that Trump will not sign a draft statement from G7 leaders calling for de-escalation of the Israel-Iran conflict.

The draft statement, seen by Reuters, states that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and that Israel has the right to defend itself. It also commits to safeguarding market stability, including energy markets. Canadian and European diplomats said that world leaders at the G7 summit in Canada are continuing discussions on the conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, US President Donald Trump warned Iranians to evacuate Tehran, reiterating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s warnings amid the military conflict between Israel and Iran.

"Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote during G7 summit in Canada, without providing further details.

“Iran should have signed the ‘deal’ I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON,” the US president said.

Meanwhile, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth announced that the United States is reinforcing its military presence in the Middle East to enhance its “defensive posture”.

Talking to reporters at the G7 summit in Canada, Trump expressed confidence that Iran would eventually sign a nuclear deal with the US, warning that Washington will be “doing something” once he leaves the international summit. He did not specify what possible actions the US plans to take. He added that Iran is not winning the conflict and should sign the deal “before it’s too late”.

He reiterated Washington’s support for Israel, adding, “We’ve always supported Israel and Israel is doing very well here.”