/'Missile maintenance, spare parts and more': US approves $172 million boost to Ukraine’s air defences with HAWK missile support deal

The US State Department has given the green light for a potential military sale to Ukraine worth an estimated $172 million. The package includes equipment and services to help maintain and repair Ukraine’s HAWK Phase III missile system. The Defence Security Cooperation Agency confirmed that Congress has been officially notified about the deal.

What will Ukraine receive under the deal?

Ukraine requested various support elements for its HAWK missile system, which is used to defend against low- to medium-altitude aircraft. The aid will include:

• Five-ton cargo trucks

• Spare parts

• Refurbishment and overhaul of air defence units

• Tool kits and test equipment

• Storage containers

• MIM-23 HAWK missile spare parts

• Missile repair and logistical support

• Training and technical assistance

The package will also cover documentation and on-the-ground support from US government and contractor staff.

Why this matters for Ukraine’s air defence

The sale is designed to boost Ukraine’s ability to defend itself and respond to both current and future threats. According to US officials, it will also help improve stability in the region without shifting the broader military balance. The State Department noted that the deal will not negatively affect US military readiness.

Who will handle the contract?

The main contractors listed for the deal include:

• Sielman Corporation from Volos, Greece

• RTX Corporation (formerly Raytheon) based in Andover, Massachusetts

• PROJECTXYZ from Huntsville, Alabama

Although no offset agreements have been finalised, they could be arranged later between Ukraine and the contractors. To implement the sale, around five US government staff and 15 contractor personnel will be sent to Ukraine on short assignments.

Another US defence package for Ukraine also cleared