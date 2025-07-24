/'24 to 48-hour ceasefires, prisoners swap': Ukraine, Russia conclude peace talks in Istanbul as Kyiv pushes for Zelensky-Putin meeting

Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Istanbul on Wednesday (July 23) for a third round of peace talks. The meeting, which lasted less than an hour, ended with both sides agreeing to a prisoner swap but showed little sign of major progress.

Zelensky wants face-to-face meeting with Putin

Rustem Umerov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, led Kyiv’s delegation and said they proposed a summit between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin before the end of August. “We are working on priority issues. Our priority is always people, ceasefire and meeting of leaders,” Umerov said after the talks.

He added on Telegram, “Ukraine has consistently advocated for a leaders’ meeting. We were ready for it yesterday. We are ready today. And we will be ready tomorrow. Such a meeting could unlock real political progress. Russia must demonstrate its readiness.”

Talks in Turkey focus on ceasefire, prisoners, and next steps

Opening the session, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for progress based on earlier discussions and urged the parties to “end this bloody war as soon as possible”. He added, “The ultimate goal here is, of course, a ceasefire that will pave the way for peace.” Before heading to Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation had met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara. Umerov’s team included senior officials such as Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak, First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergiy Kyslytsya, and deputy military intelligence chief Vadym Skybytskyi.

Both sides agree to major prisoner exchange

Despite deep divisions, both sides confirmed an agreement to exchange 1,200 prisoners of war each. Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said Moscow would also return the bodies of 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers. “Continuing the exchange of prisoners of war, we have agreed that at least 1,200 additional prisoners of war will be exchanged on both sides in the near future,” Medinsky said at a press conference. Russia also offered Ukraine 24 to 48-hour ceasefires. He added that Russia proposed forming three working groups to meet online to deal with political, military, and humanitarian issues. "We once again proposed to the Ukrainian side... to establish short 24- to 48-hour ceasefires on the line of contact, so that medical teams are able to collect the wounded and so that commanders can come take the bodies of their soldiers," Medinsky told a newsconference.

Putin still refuses to meet Zelensky directly

While Zelensky has said he is ready for direct talks with Putin, the Russian president has refused to meet in person. Instead, he continues to send aides like Medinsky to represent Moscow. Putin has dismissed Zelensky’s legitimacy, arguing that Ukraine failed to hold new elections after his five-year term ended, due to martial law.

The Kremlin maintains that its war goals remain unchanged. At the last meeting, Russia presented a memorandum outlining its main demands: Ukraine must withdraw from four regions claimed by Moscow, agree to limit the size of its military, grant more rights to Russian speakers, and remain neutral, outside NATO or any military alliance.

Ukraine sees these terms as a demand for surrender. Zelensky earlier this week reiterated Kyiv’s position: an immediate ceasefire, the return of abducted children, reparations, and international security guarantees, with no restrictions on Ukraine’s military. Russia denies kidnapping children and calls hopes for a breakthrough “unrealistic”.