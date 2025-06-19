Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (June 19) said that Israel is capable of hitting all Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordo, adding that Israel

has destroyed more than half of Iran's missile launchers as the war continues for over a week now.

In a Hebrew language interview with Kan public broadcaster, Netanyahu said that Israel is "changing face of the world" in war with Iran, now in its seventh day.

"I said that we're changing the face of the Middle East, and now I say we're changing the face of the world," he told public broadcaster Kan.

When asked whether Israel has the ability to destroy Iran's underground Fordo nuclear facility without US assistance, he said, “We will achieve all our objectives and hit all of their nuclear facilities. We have the capability to do that.”

'All help welcome'

Netanyahu said that Israel is capable of striking all of Iran's nuclear facilities, but "all help is welcome".

He added that US President Donald Trump "will do what is good for the United States, and I will do what is good for the State of Israel".

Netanyahu said that Israel is "ahead of schedule" in its operation against Iran.

“We are ahead of the schedule we set — both in terms of timing and results,” he said on the seventh day of the campaign.

He further praised the work, calling it "outstanding" and explained that he decided on the operation after Israel weakened Iran’s strongest proxy, Hezbollah at the end of last year when it was clear that Iran “was racing toward a nuclear capability.”

“The elimination of (former Hezbollah head Hassan)Nasrallah broke the Iranian axis. What does (Iran) have left?… This operation has been in planning for many months,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced the two-fold goal in the Iran war as the Israel-Iran continues for over a week now, attacking nuclear facilities and military officials.

He vowed to "remove" the nuclear and ballistic missile threat posed by Iran, on the seventh day of war between the arch-foes.

"We are committed to destroying the nuclear threat, the threat of nuclear annihilation against Israel," Netanyahu told reporters in the southern city of Beersheba, where a hospital was hit during an Iranian missile attack.

He stressed that the goal is twofold, nuclear and ballistic missile.

"Our goal is twofold -– nuclear, ballistic missile. We're going to remove them. We are in the process of completing the (removal of) this threat," he said.