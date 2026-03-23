As Israel ramped up its attack on Hezbollah, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said on Sunday (Mar 22) that members of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) are commanding Hezbollah's operations. He blamed IRGC for dragging Lebanon in the ongoing war with Israel. He said that IRGC members “entered the country illegally” and are managing Hezbollah's military operation in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Israel's military said that it will expand its ground operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah after attacking the Qasmiyeh Bridge, a key crossing linking Lebanon’s south to the rest of the country. President Joseph Aoun warned that the attack is a “prelude to ground invasion.”

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In an interview with the Al Hadath network, Salam said, “It was declared that this war was in retaliation for the assassination of Khamenei, so this means this war was imposed upon us.” Salam referred to the IRGC announcing joint operations with Hezbollah against Israel as proof of their commanding of the war in Lebanon. Referring to the incident in which an Iran-made drone hit a British base in Cyprus earlier this month, Salam said “that was the Revolutionary Guard, which is present and, unfortunately, is managing the military operation in Lebanon. These people have forged passports and entered the country illegally.” Notably, the Lebanese government has banned all activities by the Iranian Revolutionary Guards in the country. Beirut also imposed a ban on Hezbollah military activities and called on the group to hand over its weapons to the state.

Lebanese President Aoun, however, warned the bridge attacks "represent a dangerous escalation and flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty, and are considered a prelude to a ground invasion." He added that the Israeli attacks on the bridge were “an attempt to sever the geographical connection between the southern Litani region and the rest of Lebanese territory.” He said they fell “within suspicious schemes to establish a buffer zone along the Israeli border, solidify the reality of the occupation and seek Israeli expansion within Lebanese territory.”

Israel plans expanded ground offensive in Lebanon

His statement comes after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed the military "to immediately destroy all the bridges over the Litani River that are used for terrorist activity, in order to prevent Hezbollah terrorists and weapons from moving south". The Litani River runs around 30 kilometres (20 miles) north of the Israeli border. Earlier this week, Israel attacked two bridges spanning the Litani, also alleging they were being used by Hezbollah.

Amid war with Iran, Israel is also targeting Hezbollah and Israeli Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir said in a statement," The operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organisation has only begun... This is a prolonged operation. We are now preparing to advance the targeted ground operations and strikes according to an organised plan." In a separate statement Sunday, military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin said that the expansion of the ground operation would begin within the coming week. “In the coming week, we will begin to deepen our hold and strengthen the protection of our citizens in northern Israel. We will expand our control on the ground and broaden our maneuvering in order to prevent direct fire on our communities,” he added.