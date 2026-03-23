/'You’ll find out...': Trump issues new warning of ‘total decimation’ if Iran ignores 48-hour Strait of Hormuz ultimatum

The conflict with Iran began on February 28, when Israel and the United States carried out what they described as “pre-emptive” strikes during ongoing nuclear talks with Tehran. The situation escalated rapidly after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed the following day.

In response, Iran launched attacks on Gulf nations hosting US military bases, calling them extensions of “American territory.” Tehran also fired missiles and drones at Israel and firmly rejected any further negotiations with Washington, accusing it of betrayal during nuclear discussions. Over the past few weeks, several senior Iranian figures, including security chief Ali Larijani, have been killed. Iran has since named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new Supreme Leader.

On the diplomatic front, Donald Trump has dismissed the possibility of talks despite claiming victory, while Iran has also refused ceasefire negotiations. Meanwhile, global energy markets are under strain, with disruptions to oil supplies causing widespread concern. The Strait of Hormuz—a critical route for global energy shipments—has become increasingly volatile, as Iran targets vessels passing through without its consent and the US calls on allies to help secure the passage.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)