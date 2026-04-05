/'Intoxicated' driver rams crowd during Lao New Year celebration in Louisiana; at least 18 injured

At least 18 people were hospitalised after a car struck "multiple pedestrians" at a parade celebrating the Lao New Year in Louisiana, officials said. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon at the corner of Savannakhet and Melancon Road in New Iberia, the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The incident took place during a Louisiana Lao New Year event held to celebrate the Buddhist new year. The driver is in custody. He has been identified as Todd Landry, 57, of Jeanerette, according to reports quoting officials. He was booked on counts of driving while impaired and first-degree negligent injuring, careless operation, and open container. Reports quoting state troopers said that during the investigation,Landry showed signs of impairment and submitteda breath sampleindicatinga blood alcohol levelof0.137%, according to. In Louisiana, anyone with a blood alcohol limit of or over 0.08% is considered intoxicated.

"Several individuals sustained injuries, some of which are believed to be serious," the sheriff's office said. "Based on the preliminary investigation, this does not appear to be an intentional act," the office added. Governor Jeff Landry wrote on Facebook: "Sharon and I are praying for all those affected, and are grateful for the first responders who have responded to the scene." The state’s Attorney General Liz Murrill also released a statement, saying she is “praying for all those injured and impacted by this terrible tragedy and will be following up with responding law enforcement agencies to offer support.”

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The event organisers cancelled Saturday evening’s music programs after the incident. “We are profoundly saddened by the news of the incident near the festival grounds. We are awaiting additional details from authorities as they become available,” organizers said in a post on the event's Facebook page.“We are praying for the victims and for their families during this difficult time,” they added.

Eyewitness recalls horrific incident

Eli Anderson, a festival attendee, described the terrifying moment when a vehicle rammed into a crowd during a parade. Speaking to CNN affiliate KATC, he said he was just feet away from being hit. “In that moment, my brain just stopped. I just thought, ‘Is this actually happening?’” Anderson recalled.

He explained that the atmosphere had been joyful, with people walking, listening to music, and celebrating, when he noticed a man slowly driving toward the parade. “I just simply thought he was coming to join the parade because the car was kind of nice and it was loud,” he said.