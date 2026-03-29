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Car rams into pedestrians in UK's Derby, driver arrested; several injured - VIDEO

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Mar 29, 2026, 08:01 IST | Updated: Mar 29, 2026, 08:01 IST
Car rams into pedestrians in UK's Derby, driver arrested; several injured - VIDEO

Car rams into pedestrians in UK's Derby, driver arrested Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

A man was arrested after a car struck multiple pedestrians in Derby, UK, leaving several seriously injured. The incident occurred on Friar Gate on March 28, prompting road closures. Police say the suspect is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

In a shocking incident, a man was taken into custody after a car hit several pedestrians in central Derby, Britain, on Saturday (Mar 28). The incident took place at around 9:30 PM in the Friar Gate area of the city. The car was identified as black Suzuki Swift car. The incident unfolded on a busy street pull of pubs and clubs. Photos circulating on social media showed several people lying on the pavement and in the road. Following the incident, Friar Gate was closed between Curzon Street/Cheapside and Ford Street, with officials warning the road will remain shut for a considerable time. The man is said to be in his 30s, but his identity has not been revealed.

According to a statement from Derbyshire Constabulary, officers quickly intercepted a vehicle suspected to be linked to the incident. The driver was arrested at the scene and taken into police custody. “Although we know this will be alarming, we would like to reassure people that we do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public,” police said. “No further information is available at this stage but we will post an update as soon as we have one,” it furthered.

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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