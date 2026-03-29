/Car rams into pedestrians in UK's Derby, driver arrested; several injured - VIDEO

In a shocking incident, a man was taken into custody after a car hit several pedestrians in central Derby, Britain, on Saturday (Mar 28). The incident took place at around 9:30 PM in the Friar Gate area of the city. The car was identified as black Suzuki Swift car. The incident unfolded on a busy street pull of pubs and clubs. Photos circulating on social media showed several people lying on the pavement and in the road. Following the incident, Friar Gate was closed between Curzon Street/Cheapside and Ford Street, with officials warning the road will remain shut for a considerable time. The man is said to be in his 30s, but his identity has not been revealed.